In my life, I have known more than a few of those people who could be counted on to do the wrong thing every time. I mean, if you wanted something done completely wrong, half baked, half done, “jacked up” and broken down, you could always trust them to do it. These are not to be confused with the completely different group we call “do nuthin’s.” I mean those who you rely on to accomplish nothing. No, I am talking about those who you can rely on to do something, but that something will certainly make matters worse. You know the type? It isn’t just people either. For example, I have an old Diawa bait caster fishing reel that has been an award-winning hunk of junk since I’ve had it. It will, without deviation or failure, not work right under even the most ideal of circumstances. You need only to touch it to provoke a massive, irreparably tangled wad of fishing line sufficient to ruin any fishing trip. I trust it to be absolutely worthless and it never disappoints me. Some people are like that too. You can rest confident in the knowledge that they will fail to do what is required, every time.
There was a time when that’s what I was for God. I was one of those whom He could rely on to do the wrong thing every time. Given a choice between a right decision and wrong one, between being faithful or unfaithful, being honorable or no – I could be trusted to blow it. In Paul’s letter of appeal for Onesimus, in verse 21 Paul said, “Having confidence in thy obedience I wrote unto thee, knowing that thou wilt also do more than I say.” Amen! Paul trust’s that not only will Philemon do the right thing; but he trusts that Philemon will go above and beyond the request! By God’s grace and help I am becoming a Philemon for the Lord. I want to be one of those He can rely on to do not only that which is my “reasonable service” (Romans 12:1) but to go beyond and strive to do more than He asks of me! Praise God don’t you want to be on the Lord’s list of those in whom he has confidence of not only your unfeigned obedience, but MORE? Don’t you want to be on that precious list of the few who will do MORE than is asked? When I call upon the Lord in prayer, I have many times found that not only does he answer my prayers but often he does more than I asked! Often when I ask for strength, He grants strength and mercy and grace and peace! Surely, some of us could strive to remove ourselves from that list of ‘do nuthins’ and that long list of those who “never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity.” God help us to win His confidence in our obedience and our desire to do more than the minimum. Come visit with us at Calvary Baptist Church and let us serve the Glorious King! 903-729-5924 or come and visit with us this week! Calvary Baptist Church is located at 703 E. Gillespie on the Loop across from Pizza Hut. 903-729-5924. Calvarybcpalestine.com You can join us this Sunday as we open the word of God and praise our Gentle King!
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
