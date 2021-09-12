Last week’s introduction to Philemon is available at the Palestine Herald-Pressweb site and it would benefit you to have that as a springboard for this week’s study. It’ll only take you a few minutes to read Philemon, and I urge you to do so before you go further in this column.
Verse one “Paul, a prisoner of Jesus Christ.” Philemon would have been moved by that statement and knowledge that his mentor and friend Paul is in prison for being a servant of the Lord Jesus Christ. The Holy Spirit touches right on the heart of the matter in moving Paul’s heart to write verse one in such a way. Philemon is, as was the custom of his day, a slave owner and slaves had no appeal under the law. But Paul goes much deeper than the legal matter of the runaway slave, Onesimus. Paul touches Philemon’s heart knowing that since Philemon loves him and would be tender toward him.Paul hopes iPhilemon would be touched in heart regarding Onesimus and Paul counts on that in the opening of the letter. Paul sends this runaway slave back to his bondage; back to his master. Not only so, but he sends him with instructions: That he not seek to change his world, but to rise above it and change the way his lives in that world. Paul didn’t solicit Philemon to free Onesimus or to free his other slaves. Rather he sends Onesimus back to Philemon as a Christian brother – far more now than just another slave. This alone will compel Philemon to completely re-evaluate the way he regards Onesimus before the Lord. Paul tells Philemon moreover, IF you love me then you should love Onesimus and regard him as if he were me. What an amazing picture of the love of Christ. It compels us all to regard those who have hurt us and wrong us as if they were the subjects of compassion.
Another aspect of the letter is prisoners have no rights. They don’t get to decide what they will and won’t do. They don’t get to decide how well they will do what they are ordered to do – their duty is surrender and obedience. There is something every Christian should learn. That, as the prisoners of Christ, we have voluntarily surrendered our freedom and our rights and our lives to Christ. He is our master and our bondage to him should compel us to desire to be the very best prisoners we can be! Prisoners of love and mercy and grace, we willingly and gladly submit ourselves under his rule. Paul sends Onesimus back into the very world he has fled from, with instructions to live within it as a light. To be like Christ in that world. Onesimus, the runaway slave, seeking to escape the bondage of slavery becomes the blueprint for the Christian! The world is in ruin and sin and it cannot be changed – it is condemned. (John 3:17) The Christian, having met and been completely changed by Christ (2 Corinthians 5:17) is sent, as Onesimus is sent, back into the world we fled from, no longer merely slaves but more, far more, examples of the mercy of God and the life changing grace of God. We are to be lights in a dark place, to show by our example what Christ has done!
