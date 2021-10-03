The largest radio receiver in the world is in New Mexico. Pilots call it the “Mushroom Patch.” It’s a huge array of satellite disks on 38 miles of railroad tracks and together they form one enormous telescope to look into the heavens. Our nation spends millions to search for a single message from space even as God has spoken so clearly through His Word. We still search the darkness of the universe for some possible word from anywhere.
God has spoken to us clearly and precisely. We are to communicate with Him. He expects us to speak to Him about whatever is on our minds. The Bible clearly teaches this spiritual discipline. Jesus specifically addresses prayer in Matthew chapter 6, four times saying, “When you pray” and in Luke chapters 11 and 18, Jesus stresses to keep on praying and to always pray. Paul preached to Christians in Colossians 4:2 “Continue steadfastly in prayer,” and in 1 Thessalonians 5:17, to “Pray without ceasing.”
Prayer is not our duty. It is our privilege as children of the King. We have a blessed Savior that wished to commune with us. Why, don’t more Christians pray? A survey by Lifeway, of 1200 participants found that only 31% prayed several times a day, 17% weekly, with 52% saying either never or maybe monthly. Prayer is our pathway to godliness.
First, prayer is learned. If you are discouraged by the thought of being called on to pray or the Bible’s command to pray, well, the fact that prayer is learned should be a ray of hope for you. Jesus said in John 16:13, “But when He, the Spirit of truth, comes, He will guide you into all the truth; for He will not speak on His own initiative, but whatever He hears, He will speak; and He will disclose to you what is to come.” In Psalm 5:1, David says, “Give ear to my word, Consider my groaning.” The Hebrew word for “groaning” can also be translated “meditation.” As we pray, we meditate on the power and glory of our Lord. Pastor and scholar, David Whitney said, “When enlivened by mediation, prayer becomes more like a real conversation with a real person, which is exactly what prayer is.” So, just think of prayer as having a conversation with God. Fancy, spiritual, or religious words are not necessary.
Because prayer is learned, I challenge you to pray more. Schedule a time to meet with God. Practice the spiritual discipline of Bible intake. I recommend reading a few chapters in Psalms. Meditate on what you have read, place yourself into the scriptures and then begin to pray to your Father Who is waiting and listening. As you begin to pray, feel the Holy Spirit interceding for you. Adrian Rogers said, “Prayer is the Holy Spirit finding a desire in the heart of the Father, putting that desire into our heart, then sending it back to heaven in the power of the cross.”
Eddie Turner has a master’s degree in Christian ministry and bachelor of science degree in religion/Christian counseling. He is retired and a member of Norwood Heights Baptist Church in Palestine.
