Matthew 20:29-34 tells a story of two blind beggars on the road to Jericho and Jesus having compassion and returning their sight to them. Jesus is always there to assist us in our time of need. All of us are familiar with the term “roadside assistance.”
My experiences have not been good. I called once for assistance; the operator asks several questions. I gave her my location and even the latitude and longitude. She called back in a few minutes only to inform me that based on my location there was no assistance for me.
No doubt, the beggars heard of miracles and all the things that Jesus was doing in the city, so they decided to go out on the road and wait for Him. They wanted to be close to the road so when Jesus passed. When they heard the clamor of the crowd and knew that Jesus was close, they started to yell to Him to get his attention. Jesus finally made his way to them with the crowd all around Him. They could not see the crowd, but they could hear them. They could taste the dust that was being stirred up by this large crowd. So, they yelled out, “Lord, have mercy on us, Son of David.” During these times it was common for the rabbis to walk along the roads and paths and speak and teach to those who followed them. I am sure that this was happening with Jesus.
In verse 30 we see that the beggars yelling, “Lord, Lord, have mercy, have mercy on us…Lord have mercy, Son of David.” They yelled as loud as they could… they wanted to be sure they were heard over the crowd. In verse 31 the crowd began to sternly rebuke them. But they were very determined. Amid all this yelling Jesus responds to the beggar’s pleas in verse 32 and says, “What do you want Me to do for you?”
When Jesus spoke, the crowd grows quiet. What will these beggars request of Jesus? They replied, “Lord we want our eyes to be opened.” Jesus was moved with compassion and touched their eyes and they immediately regained their sight.
Do you remember the time when you were blind and you called to Jesus, “Lord have mercy on me?” Do you remember that feeling as the love of Jesus touched your eyes and you saw clearly for the first time? “The Lord is good, A stronghold in the day of trouble, And He knows those who take refuge in Him.” (Nahum 1:7)
Matthew 8 records Jesus sleeping during a fierce storm. The wind, and the lighting He did not hear, but He heard the disciple's cries.
Friend, you may be hurting and broken as you read these words. Maybe you’ve lost a loved one, you’re going through a divorce, or fighting an illness. You feel alone on the side of the road. Cry out to Jesus, He will hear you and come to your side.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.