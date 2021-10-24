Paul’s epistle to the Romans is a foundation upon which one can build their Christian faith. The 225 verses contained in Romans Chapters 1-8 provide the believer with the blueprint to develop their relationship with Christ, their identity, cultivate human relationships and interact with society. The Apostle Paul’s great epistle to the Romans has been called “the most profound work in existence” (Samuel Coleridge). Martin Luther called it the “purest gospel.”
As we open the book of Romans, Paul speaks immediately to the deity of Christ, His humanity, and His resurrection. “Concerning His Son, Jesus Christ our Lord, who was a descendant of David according to the flesh and who has been declared to the powerful Son of God by the resurrection from the dead according to the Spirit of holiness.” (1:3-4) Paul’s epistle sets the cornerstone for the Christian faith. The epistle establishes the structure of the spiritual life that is found in Christ. Our view is shifted to simple faith. “For in God’s righteousness is revealed from faith to faith, just as it is written: The righteous will live by faith.” (1:17) As we acknowledge Christ as the Son of God who came and died a substitutionary death, was triumphant over death, we can have the assurance of eternal life.
Paul opens our eyes that there is nothing that we can do to earn salvation. So many today struggle in vain doing good works to find acceptance before God. “For no one will be justified in His sight by the works of the law, because the knowledge of sin comes through the law. For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” (3:20-23) Here the view of how our relationship with Christ should be is clearly stated. We have sinned and it is only through faith that we come to Christ. It’s simple childlike faith. “Therefore, just as sin came into the world through one man, and death through sin, and so death spread to all men because all sinned.” (5:12) As a result of the sin, judgment fell upon us but through Christ, we now have justification and mercy.
The book of Romans could be considered the material for constructing a solid Christian life. It is when the materials of love, faith, grace, forgiveness and eternal life are all brought together and placed in the Master builder’s hands that our life becomes a structure that will withstand all storms.
If you are a Christian and reading this article, commit yourself anew to the gospel of Christ and share the wondrous love of Christ that you’ve found with those around you. If you have not accepted Christ into your heart, humbly ask Christ into your heart, ask him to forgive your sins, turn from those sins and find the love and mercy in the arms of the Savior. “The free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord." (6:23)
