I’ve never been to a Civil War reenactment. I like history, particularly civil war history, but the whole reenactment thing just seems moot to me. That portion of history is concluded and written into the past. Its particulars are still studied by various war colleges, military institutes and historians to this day, but nonetheless I still have no intentions of attending a battle reenactment anytime soon.
I’m far more interested in the strategic, moral, ethical, historical, political lessons which can be brought to bear on today and tomorrow. Likewise, I’ve never partaken of the Jewish feast of Passover. It was replaced with the institution of the Lord’s supper and the final conclusion of the Passover feast presents the end of an ordinance and the beginning of a new ordinance. I like to study the Passover practices and allegories it enshrined; it is all very interesting. But spiritually the Passover pictured the sacrifice of the Lamb as outlined to Moses on the night of the departure from Egypt. That monumental event ended with our Passover Lamb sitting in a body of flesh at the “last Passover” meal he took with his disciples Isn’t that interesting? The Passover himself, the Lord Jesus Christ, sitting in a body of flesh eating the final ‘Passover meal’ with men. Jesus made a surety of a better testament of Hebrews 7:22 instituted the Lord’s Supper, a new ordinance for the New Testament, he had been preparing since Genesis 3 and which would be put in place by his own death on the cross (the death of the testator, see Hebrews 9:14-28). Many times, have I partaken of the Lord’s supper and thanked my Precious King of mercy in heaven that, as he told Peter in Acts 10:15 “…What God hath cleansed, that call not thou common.” That, as the Roman jailor asked in Acts 16:30, “Sirs, what must I do to be saved?” God gave the answer in the Lord’s Supper. The Passover Lamb was not sacrificed only in the Old Testament days of Moses and the children of Israel, but that precious perfect lamb was sacrificed for me and you!
No, I doubt I would partake of the Old Testament Passover meal unless it was merely as a reenactment. That’s all it ever could be since the Passover was sacrificed ‘once and for all’ (Hebrews 10:12) and is this very moment sitting down on the right hand of the Father.
No, I am much more interested in the present providence of God’s blessings of grace and mercy and faith which went far beyond the physical Passover of the Jews of the Old Testament and provided a Passover Lamb for the whole world of the New Testament! Much as I would love to see the actual Old Testament tabernacle in the wilderness, to see the priests and sacrifices of the blood of bulls and of goats, the truth is those sacrifices are nothing compared to that of the Lamb of God; they never took away sins (Hebrews 10:4). That Passover meal of the Old Testament was interesting to be sure but it pales in comparison to the Lord’s Supper of the New Testament wherein are instituted the wonderful blessings of God’s own Lamb, sacrificed for us. In the meantime, let us obey his directives and gather together all the more as we see the day approaching. Come and gather in the Lord’s house with us! Calvary Baptist Church is awaiting your fellowship. Calvary is on the Loop across from Pizza Hut. 903-729-5924.
