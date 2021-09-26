The United States has the largest Christian population in the world, 167 million. A study by LifeWay Research revealed 9 out of 10 households own a Bible, but only 1 in 5 Americans have read the Bible in its entirety and more than half, (53%) have read merely a smattering of passages to none.
Even though we honor God’s word with our lips, we must also confess that our hearts and minds are someplace else. If we are honest with ourselves, we will admit that the most transforming thing we can do in our spiritual life is the intake of scripture regularly. Bible intake is the most important as well as the most involved spiritual discipline. We must develop a discipline of reading the Word.
“Discipline yourself for the purpose of godliness.” (1 Timothy 4:7) We can easily take the position here that this means the entire word of God. D.L. Moody said, “A man can no more take a supply of grace for the future than he can eat enough for the next six months. We must draw upon God’s boundless store of grace day to day.”
Bible intake will take time. Many will say, “I don’t have enough time during my day, I will read before I go to bed.” Studies show you retain little when you are tired and sleepy. You must discipline yourself. We make time for what is a priority for us. Bible intake must become a priority. To do this you must have a plan. There are many available on the internet, smartphone apps and publications. I recommend fivedaybiblereading.com, it is a free two-page printable PDF file that takes you through all 52 weeks of the year. God does not care what plan you use. He is not concerned about the quantity of your reading plan. He longs for the quality of the time you spend with Him.
Next, let’s discuss studying the word. Donald Whitney, pastor and scholar said, “Reading the word of God is like skimming across a beautiful lake in a motorboat. Studying is a glass-bottom boat where you can see below the service into the depths. Reading gives us breadth, but study gives us depth.”
An example from the Old Testament is Ezra, “For Ezra had set his heart to study the law of the Lord and to practice it, and to teach His statutes and ordinances in Israel.” (Ezra 7:10) Another example is Paul is in prison. He asks Timothy for two things, his cloak and the books and parchment which most certainly contained the scriptures.
Lastly, journal questions as you read. Look up words in your cross-reference. If you can afford it, invest in a nice concordance and a Bible dictionary. It will enrich your life. God is waiting for you in the pages of His word.
If you have comments, I would love to hear from you.
Eddie Turner has a master’s degree in Christian ministry and bachelor of science degree in religion/Christian counseling. He is retired and a member of Norwood Heights Baptist Church in Palestine.
