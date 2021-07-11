I’ve never jumped out of a plane with a parachute. I think it would be exhilarating. But I am convinced that opening my Bible is far more exhilarating. So, strap on your parachute and let’s dive off into the breathtaking book of Mark and when you reach chapter 5, pull the cord, and read verses 1-20.
This poor wretched man is in a horrible state. Try to imagine yourself as this man. Then try to imagine him as your son. Try to imagine him as your husband, ladies. Try to imagine if he was your father. See him in your mind, naked, filthy, bloody, and wild eyed. See him running and screaming and bleeding in the tombs. Imagine hearing his cries of pain and anguish all night long. This sad soul, living, running, wild and insane and screaming in agony in the tombs. Cutting himself with stones, naked and bloody and crying.
Lucifer hates men and women. He hates that, for all his previous estate and glory he can never have what men and women have: opportunity for redemption and salvation. Where you find lies, reprobation of mind and heart, ruin in sin, and self-defilement, you may be sure he’s had his hands in it. So this poor soul is not merely insane, nor merely a lunatic. He’s possessed of Satan and since Satan is in control, he’s tormenting this sad man and through him, his family.
In the text the people had many times hunted the poor soul down and captured him. They’d many times bound him, certainly they’d tried ropes at first…and then when those had failed to hold him, they’d even resorted to using chains. Yet in his rage and fits he had even broken the chains and gotten away. “And no man could bind him, no, not with chains.” (Mark 5:3)
What ominous words… no man could bind him. No compelling pleas from parents, no beseeching tears from children or wife could bind him or tame him. Some are just like that. They won’t be reasoned with, won’t be tamed, can’t be bound, can’t be helped. It is heartbreaking to meet the parents of one of these captives of sin. It is sad to meet the wives and husbands and children who are tormented night and day by the ruin of a loved one whom Lucifer has taken from them.
If you have such a one in your family, there is hope! That hope is in Christ and if you can ever get your dear one to the Lord you may get your loved back. Verse six is the key! When he saw Jesus afar off, he ran and worshipped him. Maybe your prayers are the only thing restraining the final blow – Don’t stop! Maybe your pleadings are accomplishing more than you think – Don’t stop! Maybe the Lord will intervene because you are intervening?! Don’t stop! No, some won’t be tamed by the Bible, or by love, or by mercy. But all we can do is daily lay them at the feet of Jesus in prayer.
One thing is certain. If you quit praying perhaps no one else will be. If you quit loving them who will take your place? If you stop caring who will rise up and care for the untamed ones? These untamable ones, these pitiful wretched wild ones have no hope but Jesus.
