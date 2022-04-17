Where are You? Psalms127:1, reads, “Unless the Lord builds a house, its builder’s labor over it in vain; unless the Lord watches over a city, the watchman stays alert in vain.” The Hebrew word, “shav” is used in “the Psalms to state that all activities such as laboring, guarding, rising early and toiling for food were useless without God’s assistance.” To have a strong family its foundation must be in Christ. We must take time for our loved ones. If we what our household to be blessed they must be Christ-centered. Bible history tells us Solomon was selected to build the Temple and he knew that building was not an easy task. Building a marriage and family is the hardest task I can think of. We want to have time for family, but time slips away. “How did it get so late so soon? It's night before its afternoon. December is here before it’s June. My goodness how the time has flown. How did it get so late so soon?” (Dr. Seuss) Think about that statement. Many of you are watching your children and grandchildren graduate this year. “How did it get so late so soon? That time with the kids will never come again. Make time in your busy schedule for your family. I heard a quote months ago and the truth of it touched my very soul. “A Christian home is never defined by what the children are doing. It is defined by what the parents are doing. “Your child could read the Bible every day, listen only to Christian music, watch only Christian videos, read every missionary biography in the library, know a zillion memory verses, have only Christian friends, and never miss Sunday School or Bible Study, and yet still not live in a Christian home”. (Patrick and Ruth Schwenk)
God said, “It is not good that man should be alone.” He performed the first marriage: Adam and Eve, the “first family” a man and woman. Despite their sin, their Creator sought them out because he loved them. He said, “Adam where are you?” God calls to us “Where Are You.” God wants to transform your family. “Where are you?” When the people of Israel were about to enter the Promised Land, Moses charged them as parents, “These commandments that I give you today are to be upon your hearts. Impress them on your children” (Deuteronomy 6:6-7a). In essence, Moses was saying, you cannot impress upon your children’s hearts truth that is not first impressed upon your own heart. Seek out God for your family. If you are unchurched, bring your family back to Christ.
There are those in this country that are making a concerted effort to dismantle the family unit, take away parental rights, and brainwash children with their radical ideologies. These same liberals attack the Christian faith, and biblical truths. At every turn, they mock morality and belittle the institution of marriage. As Christians, we must rise and stand in the gap in support of biblical-based views. God has given us the Bible, His inspired Word and it contains principles, precepts, and promises that if followed will provide a strong family foundation. We have the assurance that despite all our worries and frustrations we can trust that our sovereign God is in control. Take a step back and look at your family and ask yourself the questions, “Are my efforts in life dependent on God’s strength and sovereign power?” Am I building a strong foundation in an unstable world for my family? There is no better time than today to start.
Eddie Turner has a master’s degree in Christian ministry and bachelor of science degree in religion/Christian counseling.
