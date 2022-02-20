Let me call back to your memory the incredible account of Daniel in the lion’s den [Daniel Ch., 6:1-24] {which I sure wish you’d read before going further}. Daniel, you may remember, lived in what is referred to as ‘the captivity’ about 500 years before Christ. It was a terrible time of democratic persecution against republicans – no, just pulling your leg there. It was time just like ours – Darius had put Daniel in charge of all the crooked politicians, who, unwilling to be put under a God-fearing man like Daniel, immediately conferred together to cook his goose one way or another. After several failed attempts, they settled on a fail-proof plan; to use his religion against him [See Daniel 6:4-5]. The new trap was set [Vs 7-9] and enabled the crooked princes to have Daniel thrown into a lion’s den [Daniel 6:14-16]. It is a heart wrenching scene in my mind. The king knows now that he has been bushwhacked by schemers but he’s powerless to do anything about it. I picture the king standing at the opening with Daniel as the afternoon sun drops lower and lower. I picture the king embracing Daniel and saying, “Thy God whom thou servest continually, he will deliver thee”. In my mind I imagine them fastening a stirrup and handing Daniel a torch perhaps and then I see him being lowered into the dark pit. Oh imagine it! To willingly be lowered into a dark den of lions. The moment he heard the decree that he wasn’t allowed to pray to God for 30 days he knew in his heart he would not turn his back on God. He knew these schemers had cooked up that crazy decree for no other reason than to ensnare him! In these times we’re in now what would you say? Would American Christians just kneel and comply with such a decree? Or would they hide from the prying eyes of the world and in secret go on praying? Or would there be some who boldly went right on just as they had before such a decree…kneeling openly and blatantly and praying out loud for all the world to hear!? Put the question to yourself: If the decree went forth that the King James Bible was placed on the hate speech list and was no longer permitted to be read, displayed, quoted, referenced, or otherwise possessed in public – what would you do? What would the Christians you know do? If the decree said, ‘all violators would be punished by imprisonment for promoting hate speech’. Would you boldly carry that old leather King James Bible? But back to Daniel. Now me personally, I wish I could have seen the look on his face when the first lion came up and licked his hand like a kitten. I’d like to have seen the grin spread across his face when the big shaggy male lion came over and rubbed against him wanting to be petted. I imagine Daniel drifting off to sleep with his head on one lion and his feet propped on another. The king tossed and turned in a palace, but Daniel slept like a baby in a lion’s den. That’s the God I serve Sir! In the days ahead I fear we Christians better get our lion’s den faith out of the closet, because I think we’re going to need it. Calvary Baptist Church is taking precautions against COVID and is online only for the coming Sunday service. Please call 903-729-5924 to plan your visit. www. Pastor Malcolm Harrison is on Youtube.
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.