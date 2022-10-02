A while back I happened to find a very nice Swiss Army Knife in a local pawn shop. Sitting there behind the glass it beckoned to me with a sad unadopted look that said, “nobody loves me, nobody wants me, please sir, will you adopt me?” Ah yes, the venerated genuine Swiss Army Knife! Complete with toothpick, scissors, screw drivers, tweezers, blades, awl, and a corkscrew! Every boy’s dream. Why, armed with that knife one could conquer the wilderness, start campfires, build tree forts, and survive for decades on uninhabited islands. It is the key to untold adventures. The sheer nostalgia alone had me digging in my pocket for some cash. “How much for the little red one here” I asked. “Oh, how about two bucks”. God loves me, I thought to myself. “Boy, two bucks huh? Well, I don’t know, I guess I’ll risk it”, I said. I handed over the cash and pocketed the knife. I didn’t dare open it in front of the cashier; she might change her mind if I opened it and the golden glow of adventure should shine out of it. At home I fished it out of my pocket and sat down to open it in privacy where no one might mistake it as being for sale. Carefully, gently I gave the first blade a tug. Nothing. It wouldn’t budge. I tried the next, and the next, and the next. Not one would so much as show itself. Shy I suppose huh? I soaked it in WD-40. Nothing. I soaked it in Liquid Wrench. Nothing…not a budge. I picked at the blades with a screwdriver and still it wouldn’t open. I gave it various looks of incredulity and disdain. “Some adopted knife you are”! I imagined the cashier having a thigh slapping laugh at my expense. I banged on it, I tapped on the pins, I issued more scathing rebukes. I finally used a vice, plyers, a blow torch, and a logging chain and got four blades open. Sharp and shiny as if never used. I closed it. It stuck again. It remains even this moment in the corner of shame in a perpetual state of uselessness. I would offer that we Christians must guard against becoming like that knife. We are ever at risk of becoming Biblically educated, theologically astute, doctrinal professionals who, like my knife, sit and soak week after week but never open our blades. Many have all the knowledge to lead someone [under conviction] right to the Lord from any book in the Bible. But like my knife, whose blades are shut up tighter than fort Knox, so too some never open their mouth to a stranger. Never witness to a soul. Never tell anyone what the glorious King has done for them. My genuine highly coveted collector’s item Swiss Army knife looks new, is sharp as a razor; but completely useless. Let us Christians be ever ready for the master’s use. Ever open to his hand’s leading to speak a right word on His behalf to one of his wayward children. Let us be watchful for those little appointments where we might be his ambassadors. If you’re new to Palestine and looking for a church home, Calvary Baptist Church welcomes you and your whole family. Come open the Bible with us and let us see what thus saith the Lord together. We’re located at 703 West Gillespie Rd behind Texas Oncology in the 3400 block of Loop 256. Find us on the web! See you soon!
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.