There are clear rules in the Bible for our behavior. Let’s consider, how our actions reflect negatively on the church. As Christians, the consequences of our sins not only fall on us, they extend to the church. The devil knows exactly what our triggers are, what will set us off and he will attempt to use them to bring destruction to us and God’s Kingdom. Triggers come in all forms, anger, immorality, impatience, bitterness and as we’ll see in our text today, disobedience and greed.
In Joshua, Chapter 7, Achan committed the sin of greed and he brought defeat to the Israelites, death to thirty-six Israelite men as well as death for his children and himself. The story begins in Chapter 6, with the victory over Jericho with Joshua’s warning, “But all silver and gold, and every vessel of bronze and iron, are holy to the Lord; they shall go into the treasury of the Lord.”( vs.19) As the Israelite prepare for battle with Ai, they are about to go from the thrill of victory to the agony of defeat as a result of Achan stealing from God. He took some of “what had been set apart” and hide the items in his tent and later failed to come forward. His sin would extend to all the Israel and they would suffer. Why was God angry at all the people because of one man’s sin? The Lord said to Joshua, “ Israel has sinned; they have transgressed my covenant that I commanded them; they have taken some of the devoted things; they have stolen and lied and put them among their own belongings.” (vs. 10-11)
At the most recent Super Bowl, the Cincinnati Bengals were approaching Half-Time without a penalty. Jessie Bates makes an interception and Vernon Hargreaves runs onto the field in a hoodie to celebrate with the team. I’m sure he just got caught up in the moment, but the Bengals suffered because of his behavior as a team. This is a reminder of the corporate nature of the people of God. The sin of one can penalize the entire team, the Church. Importantly, God still expects us to function as one. Paul writes, “If one suffers, all members suffer and if one is honored all members are honored”. The door swings both ways regarding our behavior. The author of Hebrews urges “But exhort one another every day, as long as it is called “today,” that none of you may be hardened by the deceitfulness of sin.” (3:13)
As members of the corporate church, this passage should prick our hearts. We must instruct our brothers and sisters with love regarding their sins and expect them to do the same regarding our sins. We must refrain from sins of speech and actions, confess and repent and pray for God to forgive and cleanse us of our unrighteousness. As we interact with our fellow church members and the community we should practice, and live daily the words of John, “Whoever says he abides in Him ought to walk in the same way in which He walked.” (1 John 2:6) Lastly, as we develop a deeper intimacy with God through prayer, scripture, and worship our carnal nature will be subdued by our increased relationship with our Lord.
Eddie Turner has a master’s degree in Christian ministry and bachelor of science degree in religion/Christian counseling.
