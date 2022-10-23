There was a fellow who, standing in his kitchen, noticed a foul stench and he said “this room stinks”. Walking out into another room, he there noted the same stench and said “goodness, this room stinks too”. He went from room to room and, finding the same disgusting stench, announced, “this whole house stinks”! He walked out into his yard and there found the same rancid odor and said loudly, ‘my word, the whole world stinks’! At that moment his wife walked up and wiped the limburger cheese off his mustache from the sandwich he’d had earlier. He had been carrying the stench with him all along. Turn in the bible, by which I mean of course the A.V. 1611 if you’re an English-speaking person, to John 5:1-18. Here we read of the wonderful miracle at the Bethesda pool in Jerusalem. Our Lord here gloriously heals an impotent man [vs 7] who had suffered some crippling infirmity for 38 long years. Unable to even drag himself into the pool (vs 4). Can you picture him there? So very close to that pool but for all practical purposes, miles from it. Ah but God has arranged for him to meet the Lord! His miracle is all the more profound in our eyes because God has let us in on some of the history. What a rejoicing must have followed this man after Jesus healed him! If you can imagine yourself there in that case – then imagine your reaction! What if he were your brother? Your husband? Your father? Your son! Oh, wouldn’t we rejoice! Wouldn’t we praise God and be more faithful from that moment onward? But notice [vs 10-13] those ever-present grumblers, those constant complainers who disapprove, disagree, don’t like. A glorious miracle has happened. Cause for rejoicing has been set before them! Cause for shouting, kneeling in praise before the hand of the living God has been plainly manifested. But not for them. No for them it affords nothing more than another opportunity for censure and objection. Another place to condemn and criticize. Even the Son of God, the very embodiment of the Lamb of God himself, standing at the Bethesda pool, showing compassion, IS NOT good enough for some. The problem for our limburger cheese fella was in his mustache. Unfortunately, the problem for many is in their heart. A friend of mine recently went to his doctor feeling poorly and weak. This test, that test, lab work left and right, echocardiogram, stress test…all negative. Nothing. But the condition persisted and he was ultimately sent to a specialist and within hours was diagnosed with a dangerous heart problem requiring surgery. There is much to consider here but just a few for today are: 1. Those who first find censure and objection where in reality there is glory and honor and compassion have a heart problem. They may not know it; it may be hard to diagnose but sure as the world, there is a problem. 2. If you’re not careful, you can miss the glory by being distracted by carnal, worldly details. Don’t miss the beauty of the forest for the distraction of one ugly tree. 3. Train your heart to rejoice rather than recoil whenever possible. If you’re new in Palestine, Calvary Baptist Church welcomes you and your whole family. Come open the Bible with us and let us see what thus saith the Lord together. We’re located at 703 West Gillespie Rd behind Texas Oncology in the 3400 block of Loop 256. Find us on the web! See you soon!
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.