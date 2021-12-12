My old Silverado has had an engine warning light on for a few years. It’s an orange warning light shaped like an engine (which is not exactly elaborative in my opinion). I like the pretty glow it makes but I’m thinking about fixing it. It should be a simple repair. I saw my dad fix one of those on his old Chevy truck back in the 70’s. He put a little piece of black tape over that red light on the instrument panel and TA-DA, no more irksome warning light. Warning lights are such a nuisance don’t you agree? No actually I pay careful attention to warning lights and buzzers and such. Like at RxR crossings and flashing lights etc. The warning signs generally give you a head’s up to keep you from sending your car to the scrap yard and you to the ER. Dangerous intersections, sharp curves, narrow bridges, and such signs are important. The Bible too is filled with flashing cautions lights, red stop lights and many other such warning signs and alarms. Two of these ‘flashing caution lights’ are found in Genesis Ch 11 [Where God demonstrated his disapproval of a one world government system, unification, UN etc] and the next, even more important one is in Genesis 12:1-3 where God made an UNCONDITIONAL, IRREVOCABLE covenant with Abraham [and through him Israel]. It includes a dire warning to the earth’s inhabitants “And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee: and ‘IN THEE” shall all the families of the earth be blessed”. That curse VS bless warning applies to ALL nations at ALL times and is in force right now all over the planet. You might want to take a little peek into Zechariah ch 12 and especially ch 14 (warning: spoiler alert) for what happens to all the Nations that decide to stick their noses into Israel’s business. Remember that when you vote. Over in Numbers 22 you may remember the prophet Balaam who was hired by some representatives of the early U.N. to curse God’s people, the children of Israel. God told him personally “Thou shalt not go with them; thou shalt not curse the people (the people by the way are identified as Israel in chapter 23): for they are blessed” [Numbers 22:12]. (By the way, old Balaam woke up dead in Numbers 31). On my phone I have what sounds like a tornado warning siren or a nuclear disaster siren. I use it as a wake-up alarm. It’s a real attention getter. When I turn to Genesis 12, Numbers 22, Zechariah 14, 1st Thessalonians 4, Revelation 20 I can hear in my head the warning sirens screaming DANGER! So, like you, I am watching the ‘Balaam Syndrome’ spread throughout the U.N. and our present administration in the White House. I am hearing the sirens and watching the caution lights flash. I am being obedient to the God of the Living when he ordered “Pray for the peace of Jerusalem, they shall prosper that love thee” [Psalm 122:6]. Maybe a little piece of black tape over the dash warning light will work for little stuff, but I’m worried too many professing Christians are putting a piece of black tape over the caution lights of scripture. Want to know more about what will be in the news in the coming prophetic future? Come visit us as at Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine Texas. Across from Pizza Hut on the Loop. 903-729-5924 Sunday Morning Srvc at 10:AM, 6PM and Wednesday night at 7PM.
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
