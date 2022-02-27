The Bible commentator Matthew Henry was once robbed by thieves. Speaking on the event he wrote in his journal: “Let me be thankful, first because I have never been robbed before, second because though the thieves took my purse, they didn’t take my life. Third, because although they took all I had, it wasn’t much and fourth because it was I who was robbed and not I who robbed”. I like his perspective; it is all about how you see things sometimes. In fact, just taking a moment to examine our hardships we may find that they are not hardships at all but rather merely challenges to be overcome and that in the process of the overcoming we may find that they were in fact blessings. It was, after all, her physical infirmity that she’d been enduring for twelve years that led her to see Christ at last. What for many years in her life had been a terrible infirmity turned out to be the very thing that would send her in search of the sweet Messiah [Luke Ch 8]. Her infirmity, it turns out, was in fact the most wonderful thing she ever received from God apart from her salvation. I cannot say that I would rejoice in getting robbed…I suppose that if I could find it in my heart to consider being robbed, a blessing, I’d be thrilled with how groceries and packaging have been used as a means to rob us all for several years now. Smaller packages, higher prices and while much of it is blamed on Covid, I can’t see how such a pathetic excuse can justify it. Anyway, let me continue. Take the impenitent sinner who, watching other men kneel broken before God, says in his puffed-up heart “I thank thee oh God that I am not like those men or these men”. I do think it was quite an observation on behalf of Henry to keep it in spiritual perspective that given the choice between being a robber or being robbed it is unequivocal that the better of the two is to be robbed. Moreover, to be thankful that it was the first time he’d ever been robbed rather than having been robbed repeatedly. I’d have to say that I detest having things stolen but I am learning to be thankful that God had arranged for me to have the thing that was stolen, and he can provide it again in his good time. There is an old saying that we should all try to remember: The Lord is able to put in my hand what he would have in it, and he is able to take from my hand what would not have in it. For another example, let us look at Matthew 15:21-28 and the woman whose daughter was ‘grievously vexed with a devil’. I cannot imagine what suffering from have resulted in that poor mother’s life to have her own daughter so tormented and to be helpless to stop it. But what a miracle it was in the end as it drove her to her knees before God where in simple faith she just asked “Lord, help me”. His tender compassion on her surely must have caused to see how this tragedy worked out for her good in the end. Yes, sometimes those plagues, infirmities and difficulties may be just the very thing we need to keep us relying on God. You’re invited to bring your KJV bible, your family, and friends, to Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine, Texas 703 East Gillespie Rd. across the Loop from Pizza Hut. Here you will find a new friendship and the true meaning of the word of God!
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
