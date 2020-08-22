“Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies” [Proverbs 31:10-12] The heart of her husband doth safely trust in her, so that he shall have no need of spoil. She will do him good and not evil all the days of her life” [vs 28] “Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her”. Winston Churchill said, “my ability to convince my wife to marry me was quite my most brilliant achievement”. It was said of “Abigail Adams {President John Adams’s wife}, that she was his most trusted counselor; her calming levelheadedness served to regulate his volatile temper and prevent him from falling victim to rash behavior”. He referred to her as “my dearest friend”. In 1st Samuel chapter 25 {which I urge you to read}, king David was mistreated by a man named Nabal who was, shall we say, ‘unencumbered by morals, decency or intelligence’. King David was on his way with his soldiers to find and kill him when Nabal’s wife {Abigail} intervened. Her advice and counsel delivered in her words of gentle humility so moved David that his wrath and purpose to kill Nabal was completely diffused. Her eloquence and godly heart struck David so profoundly he was turned completely from his vengeance [1st Samuel 25:32-34]. Hear David’s reaction to her “And David said to Abigail, Blessed be the Lord God of Israel, which sent thee this day to meet me: And blessed be thy advice, and blessed be thou, which hast kept me from this day from coming to shed blood…” Wife, your husband needs a voice of wisdom and gentleness. That is the title and honor you have. To be the calming soothing vessel of God’s wisdom. Get in your Bible! Get in your prayer time! Submit yourself to God’s hand and purpose that your husband and children thank God that they are the beneficiaries of your wisdom and Godly counsel. It is said, and I think rightly so, that “to reform a man you must begin with his grandmother”. Why? Because the grandmother will shape the mother whose hands rock the cradle and whose lips utter life changing words. The effect a praying woman has on her husband and her children is lifelong. What a humbling thing it is to hear my name called before God in the prayers of my wife. To hear God’s words in her mouth - soothing, reforming, reproving, reshaping, guiding, and encouraging. I hope Sir, that you can say you have been blessed with an Abigail. With a Swan among the Ducks. If not, then become the husband God intended you to be. Become a godly man, a praying man, a humble honest man and perhaps your wife will see her role in a new light and be motivated to become the wife she is intended to be. But not all women have a heart suited to be the vessel of God’s wisdom nor a mind fitted for the crown of a “wife”. So, carefully choose sir. Choose cautiously ma’am. Ladies, may I offer you some godly counsel? It is not your job to make your husband accept your advice. It is your job to make sure that somewhere in the chorus of voices and counsellors in your husband and children’s life – God’s words are preeminent. Be that voice! Fill your head with scriptures and your heart with humility. Calvary Baptist Church 703 E Gillespie St on the Loop. 903-729-5924 www.Calvarybcpalestine.com If you’re not in church, come soon, you belong at Calvary.
editor's pick featured
Religious Column:A Swan Among Ducks
- Pastor Malcolm Harrison
-
-
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Graveside services for Susanna Kelly Dean, 91 of Palestine, will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, August 23, 2020 in the Palestine City Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey & Foster Funeral Home. Mrs. Dean passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 in Palestine. Visitation will be…
Most Popular
Articles
- Wreck leaves Palestine man dead
- Palestine welcomes Chick-fil-A with ground breaking ceremony
- Forecasters urge Texans to prepare for hurricane early next week
- ‘This Old House’ falling down from neglect
- COVID-19: 10 new case, four deaths reported Monday in Anderson County
- Grapeland school reports COVID case on second day
- Storm leaves 4K without power
- HS Volleyball: Neches primed for title run under new coach
- COVID-19: Five new cases reported in Anderson County Wednesday
- Deputies honored for distinguished service
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.