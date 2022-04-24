Many years ago, when I was a K-9 handler in the U.S. Air Force, I was stationed at Tyndall AFB on the Florida panhandle near Panama City. The first day I reported for duty and met my co-workers and Kennel Supervisor I was shown the dog that I would be assigned; a large and ferocious Rottweiler named “Sampson”. They led me to meet him like guards escorting an inmate to the electric chair. A few moments later, standing in front the Tyrannosaurus enclosure, I understood why. He was enormous, thick, muscular, classic black & brown, a four-legged instrument of horror. I didn’t notice initially that he had legs, I was too distracted by the snarls, barrel chested growling and saliva slinging barking coming from the mouth of the great white shark trying to tear the door open to get at me. I felt like the last cupcake in a room full of 1st graders. I wondered who would attend my funeral. I wouldn’t have given two alligators and a lion good odds against that monster. While you have that image fresh in your mind, remind yourself that inside you is a heart that the bible says is just as ferocious and cruel. Jeremiah 17:9 tells us “the heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it?” Give that heart half a chance it will utter pride, perversity, defilement, cruelties, hateful words. Why is our world filled with sin and the terrible consequences of sin? Because men’s hearts are desperately wicked. Mt 12:34 O generation of vipers, how can ye, being evil, speak good things? for out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaketh. Luke 6:45 A good man out of the good treasure of his heart bringeth forth that which is good; and an evil man out of the evil treasure of his heart bringeth forth that which is evil: for of the abundance of the heart his mouth speaketh. Now, before you start trying to argue the point, let me ask you to remember some of the terrible things you’ve said to those you love. Remember some of the horrible thoughts your heart has created. Recall some of the wicked deeds you’ve done when you thought no one was watching. Remind yourself of some of those desires, works, deeds, your heart has set its affections on. Yes, you and I, if we are permitted to advocate on our own behalf, would paint quite a serene picture of our heart. But if we were put on trial by God himself, I think we’d be convicted by any jury. Guilty of having a ferocious monster for a heart. We all must pray God would set a watch over our heart that it should not escape the gate of our mouths and utter its perverseness. Should we not ask God to help us keep our heart locked behind our teeth to prevent it from speaking unchecked? When we get angry is that vengeful heart there pounding at the gate to be freed and to do its horrible work? I eventually tamed Sampson and he came to love me. God alone can tame that heart of yours. Give it to him today! Until you do, it is a horrible beast better kept under locked safely inside the cage where it can do no more harm. This Sunday come worship the God of the living with those whose hearts have been tamed at Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Across from the Industrial Plaza on the Loop. 903-729-5924.
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.