This is the time of the year we’ve determined to celebrate the birth of “that which is conceived in her” [Matthew 1:20] “is of the Holy Ghost”. “He who was later born in Bethlehem King (that is upper case in the King James as is proper) of the Jews” who drew “wise men” {not three and not kings} from the east. Herod, not at all surprisingly, was deeply troubled by the birth of a real King. It always sparks a curiosity in me that despite that Herod was an unbelieving lunatic he still had enough sense to perceive a real King as a threat to his reign. I think we can safely say we have all seen that haven’t we? A man or woman who reigns supreme as king in their little world and they sit unchallenged on the little throne in their life? We can understand why it is that when Jesus is presented to them, they immediately are troubled by the news that a real King is ready to take their authority and dominion away. It is no wonder that so many people are, like little kings, troubled by Christ Jesus and immediately they set about doing all they can to tighten their grip on their reign and reject His Kingship. You all know the story. Herod tried to convince the wise men that he sincerely respected the newborn King of the Jews as they did and that if they would reveal his location when they learned it, he would join them in making the King of the Jews welcome into the world. Being ‘wise men’, they saw through the ruse and warned Joseph and Mary of the danger. As we all know, Herod then sets about executing a plan, or so he thinks, of his own design by which he will put an end to this new King’s reign before it can ever begin. [Matthew 2:16] tells us about this horror but notice there in verse 16-19 you are told that God has his own plans and anything Herod may try is only going to line up within the boundaries of God’s design. Verse 19 though is a fearful verse in the miracle of God’s gift to man. Outside of the Christ there is nothing but death and terror. So, we are told by the angels of the wondrous hope God have gave in giving us his Son; but that Son is THE KING not only of the Jews but of all creation and to reject his Kingship is to face the chilling words of verse 19 “But when Herod was dead…”. A rather foreboding phrase for those of us who have read {Luke 16:22-31} and worse still for those who are familiar with the reality of Revelation 20:11-15. Those of you who have moved beyond the shallow end of the pool know that for those who reject the Christ, the Son of God [Acts 8:37] the only thing remaining to be written in their book [Revelation 20:12] is that haunting phrase “But when Herod was dead…”. I wish Herod had made different choices. I wish that none would fall into that condemnation nor be ‘troubled’ by the arrival of Christ in the flesh [John 1:14]. In my life the best decision I ever made was to cast all my trust and hope on he who is born King of the Jews. Calvary Baptist Church invites you to come visit with us soon! We’re on the loop across from Pizza Hut. www.calvarybcpalestine.com Come This Sunday!
editor's pick featured
RELIGIOUS COLUMN: A Troubled King
- BY MALCOLM HARRISON
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Anderson County bars closed, restaurants at 50% capacity
- House fire under investigation
- Great Palestine Christmas Decorating winners announced
- COLUMN: Near As I Can Tell: COVID comes calling
- Sheridan launches AI-based production startup
- Elkhart ISD initiates scholarship foundation
- High school football: Cayuga places two on District 8-2A first team
- Windermere resident celebrates the BIG 1-0-0 Saturday
- Palestine PD welcomes four new officers
- City re-evaluates granting of HOT Fund Grants
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.