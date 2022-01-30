God is holy. Can we even begin to comprehend what that means?
He is transcendent – beyond the scope of ordinary.
He is all powerful – nothing is beyond His ability.
He is omniscient – He knows all.
He is righteous – He’s pure and morally superior.
God is unique and not like us. He created us. And not only is He our creator, He is our God.
He created us for a purpose – to serve and to worship Him.
Sometimes I take what He’s given me for granted. Sometimes I think I’m entitled to more. Sometimes in my ignorance and arrogance, I think I’m deserving to do what I please. But in reality, if what I do displeases God, then I will have displeased myself.
As Christians, we war against our flesh and we war against the evils of this world daily. So I encourage you to trust Him and know that He is God and He is Holy.
May His holiness penetrate our hearts, our minds and our souls.
Psalm 99:9 says, “Exalt the Lord our God, and worship at His holy hill; For the Lord our God is holy.”
Carolyn Salmon Kazmierczak has had several articles published in various Christian magazines. She lives in Grapeland with her husband, Greg. They have two married children and three grandsons, Jaxon, Luke and Everett. She loves spending time with her grandsons and she also loves teaching Sunday school to a ladies class at her church. Visit her website at www.reassuringhope.com
