There are as many as 30,000 promises inscribed in the bible – God’s holy Word.
What is a promise? It’s a word of honor, an assurance, a pledge, and a commitment that something will be done.
Chapter 1 vs 3 & 4 of II Peter says, “His divine power has given to us all things that pertain to life and godliness, through the knowledge of Him who called us by glory and virtue, by which have been given to us exceedingly great and precious promises, that through these you may be partakers of the divine nature.”
As believers we are promised blessings from God during this life and the life after this one with our Creator – our Savior – our King.
Peter is a perfect example of many promises and he calls the promises of God “precious”.
But have you ever noticed how God uses those so called “bad” promises for our good? A good example is when Jesus told Peter that he would deny Him three times (see Matthew 26:75). This type of promise wasn’t quite what Peter had in mind. Peter went away weeping bitterly that day because of how he had denied Christ before other men. Yet just a little later, Peter became a solid rock for Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior! A beautiful promise indeed. (See Matthew 16:18).
I am in awe of what God’s promises can do for you and for me! He is a good and faithful God and has our best interest at heart. He will sustain us through the good and bad experiences of life and bring us through full of hope, security, and a promise so sweet, we can only praise Him for what He has done and will continue to do in our lives.
Carolyn Salmon Kazmierczak has had serveral articles published in various Christian magazines. She live in Grapeland with her husband, Greg. They have two married children and three grandsons, Jaxon, Luke and Everett. She loves spending time with her grandsons and she also loves teaching Sunday school to a ladies class at her church.
