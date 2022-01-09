I’ve trusted in the Lord – or so I thought – during times of uncertainty and despair.
To trust is to believe or place confidence in something or someone.
Jesus trusted the Father as He hung on the cross (see Psalm 22:8 and Matthew 27:43). He already knew what He would have to endure long before He yielded to do the will of the Father. And not only would He have to experience the physical pain of crucifixion, He knew He would also have to endure the pain of being separated from His Father as He deposited our sins – the sins of this world – into a most unholy place.
Jesus fully trusted the Father. He fully trusted the plan and He fully trusted in the bigger picture of life.
Over the years, I’ve come to realize that I don’t always fully trust in even the smallest circumstances of my life, but I do know this – I want to.
I want to trust our holy and most worthy God, fully, completely, and beyond a depth that I could ever comprehend, fathom, or even grasp.
Trust. May we be found faithful to trust with all our heart, our soul and our mind.
Carolyn Salmon Kazmierczak has had several articles published in various Christian magazines. She lives in Grapeland with her husband, Greg. They have two married children and three grandsons, Jaxon, Luke and Everett. She loves spending time with her grandsons and she also loves teaching Sunday school to a ladies class at her church. Visit her website at www.reassuringhope.com
