The old hymn, “Blessed Assurance” written by Fanny Crosby in 1873, is one of the most beautiful and inspiring messages of all time to the Christian believer.
Despite the death of Fanny’s infant child, she was able to praise God by declaring the assurances of Jesus and His love for her.
“Blessed Assurance, Jesus is mine! O what a foretaste of glory divine! Heir of salvation, purchase of God. Born of His Spirit, washed in His blood.”
This was her story. This can be our story too, no matter what we face or have to endure while living here as we await the return of Jesus.
Fanny Crosby was blind, but that never slowed her down as a teacher, wife, and writer of more than 8000 songs and two books.
Oh, how I admire her and the message she left for you and for me. A message full of Jesus’ love and the assurances He has promised to us.
Carolyn Salmon Kazmierczak has had several articles published in various Christian magazines. She lives in Grapeland with her husband, Greg. They have two married children and three grandsons, Jaxon, Luke and Everett. She loves spending time with her grandsons and she also loves teaching Sunday school to a ladies class at her church
