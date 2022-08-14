Blessed is the man who trusts in the Lord and whose hope is in the Lord. Jeremiah 17:7
I recently received a book by C.S. Lewis (The Screwtape Letters) from a dear friend of mine. I’ve been in quite a slump lately and I didn’t care to do much of anything, and reading was one of them. But I decided to open the book and I began to read.
Immediately, I was pulled in by words of wisdom by C.S. Lewis. While reading I began to have a deep sense of feeling blessed – blessed by our Lord and Savior, because He saw fit to bless C.S. Lewis with the ability to write.
Our Lord has used many of His faithful followers and obedient children to bless us with their words – His words – which are so eloquently written with pen and ink. For me, I personally don’t pretend to be a good and eloquent writer with words full of wisdom, but I do know, when I trust Him as I’m writing, I AM BLESSED.
It’s my prayer that maybe, just maybe you’ll be blessed too.
Carolyn Salmon Kazmierczak has had several articles published in various Christian magazines. She lives in Grapeland with her husband, Greg. They have two married children and three grandsons, Jaxon, Luke and Everett. She loves spending time with her grandsons and she also loves teaching Sunday school to a ladies class at her church.
