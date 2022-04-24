God would use the Jewish people (His chosen people) to make His name known throughout the earth.
God made a promise and covenant with Abraham. Galatians 3:6-8 says, just as Abraham believed God, and it was accounted to him for righteousness. Therefore know that only those who are of faith are sons of Abraham. And scripture, foreseeing that God would justify the Gentiles by faith, preached the gospel to Abraham beforehand saying, “In you all the nations shall be blessed.”
God had a plan from the very beginning. His chosen people were to be a light unto the Gentiles. His plan also included Jesus’ death, burial, and resurrection, so that all may be saved, Jews and Gentiles alike. (See Isaiah 49:5-10).
What good news of God’s provisions for both the Jews and Gentiles.
For those who do not have a personal relationship with Jesus, may you have faith to believe and trust in Him and become a part of God’s chosen people with Him for all eternity.
Carolyn Salmon Kazmierczak has had several articles published in various Christian magazines. She lives in Grapeland with her husband, Greg. They have two married children and three grandsons, Jaxon, Luke and Everett. She loves spending time with her grandsons and she also loves teaching Sunday school to a ladies class at her church. Visit her website at www.reassuringhope.com
