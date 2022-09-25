When Jesus was reviled, He did not revile in return. When He suffered, He did not threaten, but rather, He committed himself to God the Father who judges righteously. (See I Peter 2:23).
Jesus committed Himself to do the very things that would cause Himself pain and heart-break. But that’s how much He loves us. I never fully understood what it meant to be committed until I came to understand the love of Jesus.
I once heard a preacher say, “Love is not a warm fuzzy feeling, but rather love is being committed to the good of another.” When I came to understand exactly what that meant, it changed my life for the better. But how exactly did it change my life?
I stopped talking and started listening.
I stopped being resentful and started appreciating.
I stopped judging others and allowed God’s Spirit to do that instead of myself.
I stopped expecting people to be perfect, including myself.
But I’ve never stopped praying for the lost – those who try to control their own destiny rather than allowing God to do that for them, which of course would be the very best.
Commitment is a deep and comforting way of life, especially when we commit to what is good and right in the eyes of our Lord and Savior. It’s also what causes us to have true joy and peace in a world that is broken and full of heartache.
I encourage you today to be committed to our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. You won’t regret it!
Carolyn Salmon Kazmierczak has had several articles published in various Christian magazines. She lives in Grapeland with her husband, Greg. They have two married children and three grandsons, Jaxon, Luke and Everett. She loves spending time with her grandsons and she also loves teaching Sunday school to a ladies class at her church.
