To be devoted to someone or something is to be loyal, dedicated, faithful, and committed.
When I reflect upon the Lord - who He is and what He has done for me - His devotion to His people comes to my mind in a powerful way – a way that causes me to know without a doubt that HE is the ONE and ONLY TRUE GOD.
God is a loyal God – a dedicated God – a faithful God – and a committed God to His people. He has provided His truth through His Word, so that we may become devoted to Him by reverently and respectfully fearing Him.
Being devoted to Jesus is being a true believer and a servant to Him in all ways.
Psalm 119:38 says, Establish your Word to your servant, who is devoted to fearing you.
Carolyn Salmon Kazmierczak has had several articles published in various Christian magazines. She lives in Grapeland with her husband, Greg. They have two married children and three grandsons, Jaxon, Luke and Everett. She loves spending time with her grandsons and she also loves teaching Sunday school to a ladies class at her church. Visit her website at www.reassuringhope.com
