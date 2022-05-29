Hebrews 12:1 says, Let us lay aside every weight and the sin which so easily ensnares us, and let us run with endurance the race that is set before us, looking unto Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith.
The Christian life requires endurance because our lives are like a race. But not just any race. As Christians, our race is a different kind of race – a race that looks to Jesus for strength and is visible for all to see.
Our spectators come from all walks of life – some of the faith – some not. But both watch us as we race. Will we cross the finish line well?
We can only finish well because of our hope and faith in Jesus through a deep and profound relationship with Him. Choosing sin over a promising and eternal relationship with Him only brings the kind of grief and sorrow that can’t be overcome.
I encourage you to finish well and overcome the weight and sin that easily ensnares us so that all honor and glory will be brought to our most holy and sovereign God.
Carolyn Salmon Kazmierczak has had several articles published in various Christian magazines. She lives in Grapeland with her husband, Greg. They have two married children and three grandsons, Jaxon, Luke and Everett. She loves spending time with her grandsons and she also loves teaching Sunday school to a ladies class at her church.
