The bible tells us that, faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen. See Hebrews 11:1.
Faith cannot be seen with our eyes, but we can be certain that it indeed exists. Whenever we see evidence of the things we have hoped for, we can believe that it is because of Jesus and the faith He has given to us, that we are able to see those things.
The disciples had the extra-ordinary opportunity to actually witness faith when Jesus calmed the seas during a storm. They were amazed to physically see with their own eyes a raging sea obeying the commands of Jesus. Matthew 8:25-26 says, The disciples came to Jesus and awoke Him as He slept on a boat on the sea. They said, “Lord save us! We are perishing!” But He said to them, “Why are you fearful, O you of little faith?” Then He arose and rebuked the winds and the sea and there was a great calm.
I too am amazed whenever I experience faith through a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.
All throughout life, I’ve experienced fears like the disciples did on the raging sea that day, but I refuse to give in to the despair and grief that desires to control and dominate my life. Jesus has captured my soul and I will dwell there with a complete and contrite heart, full of faith in my Lord and Savior Jesus as He walks with me and guides me each day.
Carolyn Salmon Kazmierczak has had several articles published in various Christian magazines. She lives in Grapeland with her husband, Greg. They have two married children and three grandsons, Jaxon, Luke and Everett. She loves spending time with her grandsons and she also loves teaching Sunday school to a ladies class at her church. Visit her website at www.reassuringhope.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.