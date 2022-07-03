Finally brethren, whatever things are true, whatever things are noble, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report, if there is any virtue, and if there is anything praiseworthy, meditate on these things.
Philippians 4:8
While reading Philippians 4:8, I thought about how deep and profound this verse it.
Paul tells us to focus or meditate on the good and worthy things of our Lord.
In our everyday life, it would be easy to just quickly read this verse and not ever capture its true meaning or purpose. But if we choose to “stay focused” as we read this scripture, surely it will penetrate our hearts.
What does “focused” mean? To see clearly – paying attention in great detail. There are other words to describe “being focused” such as absorbed, alert, committed and immersed.
May we be found faithful to stay focused- to be absorbed- to be alert, and immerse ourselves in these meaningful words of God - truth, nobility, justice, purity, lovely, and virtue.
Staying focused on the things of God, will never fail us, but rather, it will cause us to want more – so much more of our Savior Jesus.
Carolyn Salmon Kazmierczak has had several articles published in various Christian magazines. She lives in Grapeland with her husband, Greg. They have two married children and three grandsons, Jaxon, Luke and Everett. She loves spending time with her grandsons and she also loves teaching Sunday school to a ladies class at her church.
