The foolish person will no longer be called generous. Isaiah 32:5
A person who is generous is someone who genuinely cares for others. They have no ulterior motive and they do what is best for their loved ones and they even care for and provide for strangers.
God’s Word tells us in Isaiah that people who are not generous are actually fools. That sounds harsh and uncomfortable for those who serve and love God deeply, but it can happen to any one of us!
More and more in today’s world, we are being taught how we can be empowered – to embrace who we are and to realize that we are enough. We are told that we are strong and can move mountains. Be yourself they say.
But our identity should only come from Christ Jesus and Him alone. Our identity should never ever come from our own power or from within us.
We have a good and generous God! Oh may we never forget His generosity to us!
May we be like Him.
Be generous, think of others and love one another. Let’s be like our Savior and Lord Jesus. He never thought about Himself, but rather He sacrificed Himself for us – for the whole world.
Carolyn Salmon Kazmierczak has had several articles published in various Christian magazines. She lives in Grapeland with her husband, Greg. They have two married children and three grandsons, Jaxon, Luke and Everett. She loves spending time with her grandsons and she also loves teaching Sunday school to a ladies class at her church.
