Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever. Psalm 23:6
Reflecting upon my childhood brings an abundant and diverse amount of emotions; some sad – some good.
One of my fondest memories were times spent on my family’s old floral patterned vinyl couch, staring out the front window of our house, waiting patiently for my aunt, uncle and cousins to arrive. They were faithful to make the two hour drive from time to time to visit our family. My two sisters and I, along with our two cousins (one boy and one girl) were close in age and we loved to play with one another. We’d play inside, outside, with the dog, making mud pies, hide and seek and everything in-between! It was good to have family visits.
Now that I’m an adult – visits with God the Father are good as I pray to Him in the name of my Savior Jesus. His Spirit speaks to my heart as I lay my burdens at His feet. I’m refreshed and renewed after each visit with Him and He bestows upon me His goodness – a goodness that gives me hope and promise that our next visit will be even more precious.
Whether we visit Him at home, outdoors, with friends or family, “We can dwell with Him in His house experiencing a goodness that will surely follow us all the days of our lives”. (Psalm 23:6).
Carolyn Salmon Kazmierczak has had serveral articles published in various Christian magazines. She live in Grapeland with her husband, Greg. They have two married children and three grandsons, Jaxon, Luke and Everett. She loves spending time with her grandsons and she also loves teaching Sunday school to a ladies class at her church.
