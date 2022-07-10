To God who alone is wise, be honor and glory forever and ever, Amen. I Timothy 1:17
An example of honor is to be obedient and show respect towards a person. In this case, we aren’t talking about just any person, but rather our holy and revenant God.
I Timothy tells us that God is wise. He deserves to be honored and glorified by us, His children. This scripture also tells us to bring honor and glory to Him forever and ever.
Do you ever consider eternity? While we should honor God now, there will come a day when we will get to honor His presence in our lives forever and ever.
I long for eternity with our Lord. Some days here on earth are just simply too difficult to deal with. But that’s where I must stop and remind myself that I don’t have to deal with the difficulties of life all on my own.
Jesus has promised to never leave us or forsake us (Deuteronomy 31:8) and that means here and now. He has sent His Spirit to comfort those of us who have trusted in Him and not only for our salvation, but also so that we may have a deep and personal relationship with Him.
Trust Jesus and bring honor to Him – our Lord, Savior and King.
Carolyn Salmon Kazmierczak has had several articles published in various Christian magazines. She lives in Grapeland with her husband, Greg. They have two married children and three grandsons, Jaxon, Luke and Everett. She loves spending time with her grandsons and she also loves teaching Sunday school to a ladies class at her church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.