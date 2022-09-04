Psalm 51:17 says, “The sacrifices of God are a broken spirit, A broken and contrite heart – These, O God, You will not despise.”
As a sinner saved by grace, I’ve finally come to recognize what is important to God – “a broken and contrite heart.”
King David has come before God asking for forgiveness from his sins. He was completely broken as he realized God needed nothing more from Him other than his brokenness – his humility. King David says in verse 16, “For you do not desire sacrifice, or else I would give it; You do not delight in burnt offerings.”
While living in this world, we will see and experience many forms of sin and heartaches. We will commit sins, not because we really want to, but because we daily face temptations and strife.
If we truly desire to know our Lord – really know Him - we too like David will approach our holy and sovereign God asking for forgiveness and strength so that we may not continue in sin.
God is faithful when we bow humbly before Him. He will never give up on us. May we never give up on Him.
Carolyn Salmon Kazmierczak has had several articles published in various Christian magazines. She lives in Grapeland with her husband, Greg. They have two married children and three grandsons, Jaxon, Luke and Everett. She loves spending time with her grandsons and she also loves teaching Sunday school to a ladies class at her church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.