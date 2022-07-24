Justification means that God has pardoned the sinner of all his sins, and accepts the sinner as righteous in His sight.
Death will come to all people because all people sin (Romans 3:23) which began with man – more specifically, Adam.
Condemnation came to us all because of sin through Adam, but redemption came to us all through Christ Jesus our Lord.
Unfortunately, because of the sins of Adam, it has affected each of our lives because we’ve all inherited a sinful nature from him.
But there is good news! Romans 6: 18-19 tells us that through the righteous act of Jesus, we will receive His free gift, resulting in justification.
To think that anyone could find a sinner as righteous in God’s sight is beyond my comprehension.
I’m so thankful that our loving and merciful God did this for us. Being justified by God Himself! What an honor!
Carolyn Salmon Kazmierczak has had several articles published in various Christian magazines. She lives in Grapeland with her husband, Greg. They have two married children and three grandsons, Jaxon, Luke and Everett. She loves spending time with her grandsons and she also loves teaching Sunday school to a ladies class at her church.
