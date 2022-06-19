Let all the people Praise the Lord. Praise the Lord all you Gentiles. Laud Him, all you peoples!
For His merciful kindness is great toward us, and the truth of the Lord endures forever. Praise the Lord! Psalm 117: 1-2
All people should praise the Lord. Unfortunately that is not the case in our world today or even in days past.
God has been merciful and kind to His people since the beginning of time. And even though many unbelievers don’t see our God as either – merciful or kind – we who are believers should have a deeper understanding of who God is through His truth and the freedom which He allows in our lives.
God gives us the freedom to choose whether we make good or bad choices. Choices that can bring unfortunate and devastating events in our lives – or choices that will cause us to see who He really is – A merciful and kind God who loves us deeply.
God wants us to know Him, love Him, and to believe without a doubt that He is a God of mercy, truth, and kindness.
May we always praise our holy and trustworthy God, and may we learn to extend His mercy and kindness to others.
Carolyn Salmon Kazmierczak has had several articles published in various Christian magazines. She lives in Grapeland with her husband, Greg. They have two married children and three grandsons, Jaxon, Luke and Everett. She loves spending time with her grandsons and she also loves teaching Sunday school to a ladies class at her church. Visit her website at www.reassuringhope.com
