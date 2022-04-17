And the Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living being. Genesis 2: 7.
Who else but God could create a man from the dust of the ground? It is truly something we cannot comprehend or even pretend to understand.
Life was given to us by a holy and omniscient God – something He did not have to do, but He did. And why? Because He wanted to!
But He didn’t create us without a plan. He had a plan, a good plan. After creating Adam, He created a helpmate – Eve. He told them to multiply and fill the earth with children. He told them to tend to His garden and care for the animals. His plan didn’t stop there. He knew man would fall, but even still, He had a plan - an eternal plan.
God has cared for us and watched over us from the beginning of time despite our sins and misgivings. Yet He still loves us and provided eternal life through the shed blood of His Son, Jesus.
I hope that you are encouraged through God’s infinite wisdom and a love so deep, that He has provided us with an eternal life with Him. Trust in that plan, and live your life just for Him – our savior and creator, Jesus.
Carolyn Salmon Kazmierczak has had several articles published in various Christian magazines. She lives in Grapeland with her husband, Greg. They have two married children and three grandsons, Jaxon, Luke and Everett. She loves spending time with her grandsons and she also loves teaching Sunday school to a ladies class at her church. Visit her website at www.reassuringhope.com
