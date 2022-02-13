He who has my commandments and keeps them, it is he who loves me. And he who loves me will be loved by My Father, and I will love him and manifest myself to him. (John 14:21).
Our Lord and Savior Jesus wants us to love Him. That is why the Ten Commandments were given to us. They weren’t given to us to oppress or control us. On the contrary, God wants to know that we love Him so much, that our hearts desire is to love, trust, and obey Him.
Obedience is a form of love and love itself is not a warm fuzzy feeling, but rather it is a sincere commitment and a desire to do what is right and good for our friends, our neighbors, our family, and even strangers. More importantly, we should do what it right and good for our Lord and Savior Jesus and love Him with a whole heart.
Keeping God’s commandments not only strengthens our daily walk and life with Christ, it strengthens our minds and hearts so that we never lose that desire to love God with a true and committed love that will surely transform our lives.
This is love, that we walk according to His commandments. (II John 1:6).
Carolyn Salmon Kazmierczak has had several articles published in various Christian magazines. She lives in Grapeland with her husband, Greg. They have two married children and three grandsons, Jaxon, Luke and Everett. She loves spending time with her grandsons and she also loves teaching Sunday school to a ladies class at her church. Visit her website at www.reassuringhope.com
