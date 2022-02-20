Mercy means not receiving what we deserve (punishment).
Grace means receiving what we do not deserve (generous favor).
For we do not have a High Priest who cannot sympathize with our weaknesses, but was in all points tempted as we are, yet without sin. Let us therefore come boldly to the throne of grace that we may obtain mercy and find grace to help in time of need (Hebrews 4: 15-16).
Jesus knows the battle of facing sin and the temptations that come with it. He experienced it Himself (See Mark 1:13).
I’ve often found myself feeling angry that I have to deal with sinful temptations day after day, and there have been times when I’ve actually felt slighted by Jesus’ perfection! Sin must have been easy for Him to rebuke and ignore. After all He is God!
How dare I boast such a thing! Jesus became man and faced the exact same sins we ourselves face. He can sympathize with our weaknesses (See John 1:14).
Since we do live in a world filled with evil, deceit, and despair, we are constantly faced with sinful temptations. And while we can trust Jesus to give us His strength to turn away from those sins, we can also be thankful for His mercy and grace when we fall into that ungodly trap of giving in to sin.
Because of sin, we deserve punishment and spiritual death. But because of Jesus and the mercy and grace He extends to us, we can be encouraged and filled with hope, peace, and joy as He so lovingly showers us with His mercy and grace.
Carolyn Salmon Kazmierczak has had several articles published in various Christian magazines. She lives in Grapeland with her husband, Greg. They have two married children and three grandsons, Jaxon, Luke and Everett. She loves spending time with her grandsons and she also loves teaching Sunday school to a ladies class at her church. Visit her website at www.reassuringhope.com
