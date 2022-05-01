And the Lord turned and looked at Peter (See Luke 22:61).
We all need a Savior. That’s why Jesus had to go to the cross and shed His blood for each of us.
When I think of Peter, I see a man who truly loved Jesus. He adored Jesus and wanted to protect Him, which is evident from the night Jesus was betrayed by Judas Iscariot – the night Peter cut off the ear of a soldier. That soldier wanted to bring harm to Jesus.
Even though Peter’s love for Jesus was genuine and heartfelt, and He was earnestly passionate about being a disciple and follower of Jesus, he still denied Jesus at a time when Jesus had to endure rejection from His people, which included Peter.
Earlier in Jesus’ ministry, Jesus had warned Peter that he would deny Him three times, and when he did, Jesus turned and looked at him. Oh the despair and heartache that Peter must have felt when he denied his beloved Jesus. But Jesus wasn’t angry at Peter or even disappointed in him - He had compassion for Peter because Jesus knew Peter had need of a Savior.
Peter in his own right and own strength would not have been able to not deny Jesus that day, because he did need a Savior.
We all need a Savior, so that we may never again deny Jesus.
Trust Jesus for your salvation if you have not already, because we need Him – the Savior Jesus Christ.
Carolyn Salmon Kazmierczak has had several articles published in various Christian magazines. She lives in Grapeland with her husband, Greg. They have two married children and three grandsons, Jaxon, Luke and Everett. She loves spending time with her grandsons and she also loves teaching Sunday school to a ladies class at her church. Visit her website at www.reassuringhope.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.