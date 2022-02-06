“Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4: 6-7).
When we find ourselves under stress and anxious, we may not always recognize or understand why we feel that way. Often times we can bring those things that cause us grief and turmoil through the misunderstanding of others, or even within our own thoughts and minds from over-thinking a situation.
In Philippians 4:2-7, Paul is encouraging Christians to be of the same mind with one another and to rejoice in the Lord always. He tell us to let our gentleness be known to all men and to be anxious for nothing.
Paul also tells us to share our requests with God so that we may experience peace – a place that will guard our hearts and minds through Christ Jesus! What wonderful words given to us in God’s Word!
Allowing God to guard our minds will cause less stress, less anxiety, and help us to be like-minded with other Christians, which bring us that glorious peace that God so desires for us.
Carolyn Salmon Kazmierczak has had several articles published in various Christian magazines. She lives in Grapeland with her husband, Greg. They have two married children and three grandsons, Jaxon, Luke and Everett. She loves spending time with her grandsons and she also loves teaching Sunday school to a ladies class at her church. Visit her website at www.reassuringhope.com
