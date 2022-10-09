The writer of Psalm 71 worshipped and praised God all his life. He says in verse 17, “O God you have taught me from my youth.” Verse 22 says, “With the lute, I will praise You and your faithfulness, O my God.”
I’ve been guilty of not always giving God the honor, glory, and praise that He deserves. And because of that, I feel shame when I read Psalm 71. The writer absolutely adored and loved God. He recognized that it was God who had taught him all his life, and he promised to praise Him even when he became old.
Not long ago, I attended a funeral of a good Christian friend. The praises of God shared by others that day left me feeling uplifted and hopeful as I listened to their testimonies and the songs sung. I have no doubt that God was honored and adored on that day, even though I felt sorrow for the loss of a loved one.
When life is busy, hectic, stressful, and chaotic – I encourage you to not forget the one who wants your praise. He wants our continual praise all day, all month, and all year, because praising God brings us a true peace and brings great pleasure to our holy and gracious God.
Carolyn Salmon Kazmierczak has had several articles published in various Christian magazines. She lives in Grapeland with her husband, Greg. They have two married children and three grandsons, Jaxon, Luke and Everett. She loves spending time with her grandsons and she also loves teaching Sunday school to a ladies class at her church.
