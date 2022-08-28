I Thessalonians 5:17 tell us to, pray without ceasing.
There have been times in my life when I don’t even know how to pray. And some days I don’t know what or who to pray for.
But God’s Word tells us to simply, pray without ceasing.
What exactly does that mean? What does that kind of praying entail?
Talking to God continually all throughout the day means to pray without ceasing. Lifting up praises to Him- lifting up others – lifting our hands as we worship Him all day long, every single day. And when we find ourselves able to sit in a moment of silence, reading the Psalms is one of the greatest forms of prayer which will glorify our holy and sovereign God.
May each of us be found faithful to pray without ceasing to our gracious and holy Savior, every day, all day long.
Carolyn Salmon Kazmierczak has had several articles published in various Christian magazines. She lives in Grapeland with her husband, Greg. They have two married children and three grandsons, Jaxon, Luke and Everett. She loves spending time with her grandsons and she also loves teaching Sunday school to a ladies class at her church.
