Our holy God has prepared many good things for us.
He has prepared us to serve others - Matthew 21:23.
He has prepared those of us who love Him with wisdom through His Spirit – I Corinthians 2:6-16
He has prepared us for good works – Ephesians 2:10.
He has prepared us to be absent from the body so that we may be present with Him – II Corinthians 5: 1-88.
He has prepared a heavenly city for us – Hebrews 11:16.
I have suffered from depression all my life. As a child, I never knew what it was, I just knew that it made me different - a kind of sadness that’s hard to explain.
But over the years as I’ve grown in my relationship with my Lord, He has revealed to me through His Spirit what a good and holy God He truly is even in the midst of my depression.
I know without a doubt, that it is my savior Jesus who sustains me, who lifts me up, who prepares me for life here, and for the life I will live when I leave this one.
If you don’t believe in God, I ask you to give His holy Word a chance to speak to you. He just might prepare you for something bigger and greater than what you’ve chosen for the life you dwell in now.
Carolyn Salmon Kazmierczak has had several articles published in various Christian magazines. She lives in Grapeland with her husband, Greg. They have two married children and three grandsons, Jaxon, Luke and Everett. She loves spending time with her grandsons and she also loves teaching Sunday school to a ladies class at her church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.