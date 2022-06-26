Do you feel God’s protection when you are fearful, overwhelmed, or even when you’re angry and sinful?
Psalm 5:11 tell us, But let all who take refuge in you rejoice; let them ever sing for joy, and spread your protection over them, that those who love Your name may exult in You. (ESV).
God’s protection encases those of us who are believers in Christ Jesus. But that belief in Christ should be so much deeper than just simply believing in Him.
As Christians, our belief in Him should be a desire to profoundly know Him in such a way that we will always feel His protection upon our lives even when we sin. That protection includes convictions and a desire to please Him – a desire to repent from sin and then learn and continue growing in our relationship with Him.
Anything that separates us from our most holy God should be recognized as sin. When we learn to truly love our Lord and recognize what sin is, we will then begin to recognize His protection over us.
He wants to protect us from sin today and forever. Pray and ask Him to protect you so that you may take refuge in Him and rejoice in His love.
Carolyn Salmon Kazmierczak has had several articles published in various Christian magazines. She lives in Grapeland with her husband, Greg. They have two married children and three grandsons, Jaxon, Luke and Everett. She loves spending time with her grandsons and she also loves teaching Sunday school to a ladies class at her church. Visit her website at www.reassuringhope.com
