“And Abraham called the name of the place, ‘THE-LORD-WILL-PROVIDE’ as it is said to this day, in the Mount of the Lord it shall be provided.” Genesis 22:14
Quite often I’ve asked God if He intends to provide all my needs. But sometimes what I think I need versus what He knows I need, is altogether different.
Abraham was certain God would provide a suitable sacrifice on the day he set out to sacrifice the life of his only son, Isaac. We’ve all read the story – God provided a sacrificial ram at just the appointed time.
Having our needs met by God starts with us knowing, believing, and trusting that He will indeed provide what is best for us.
Our Lord wants us to set our sights on Him, believing that what He provides is more than enough to sustain us in not only this world, but also for the eternal home He has prepared just for us.
God provides even when we make poor choices. He provides when tragedies occur. He provides in all circumstances, but only in the way that is best for us, whether if we recognize it or not.
Trust God during difficulties, then step back and watch Him work a miracle of provision in your life.
Carolyn Salmon Kazmierczak has had several articles published in various Christian magazines. She lives in Grapeland with her husband, Greg. They have two married children and three grandsons, Jaxon, Luke and Everett. She loves spending time with her grandsons and she also loves teaching Sunday school to a ladies class at her church.
