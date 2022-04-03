Many years ago I attended a bible study called, Name Above All Names.
I loved this study because it was revealed in each book of the bible, a name for Jesus.
In the book of Ruth, Jesus is known as our Kinsman Redeemer.
Job acknowledged that Jesus is our Redeemer that ever liveth.
Galatians says that Jesus Redeemed us from the Law.
And Revelations gives us hope while telling us to lift up our eyes, because our Redemption draweth nigh (See Luke 21:28).
Jesus is King of Kings and Lord of Lord and He has redeemed those of us who have placed our faith forever in His Holy Hands.
Ephesians 1:7 says, In Him we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of His grace.
What a powerful message as we come to realize the assurances and hope in Christ Jesus our Lord – our God - our deliverer from sin – our Redeemer.
Carolyn Salmon Kazmierczak has had several articles published in various Christian magazines. She lives in Grapeland with her husband, Greg. They have two married children and three grandsons, Jaxon, Luke and Everett. She loves spending time with her grandsons and she also loves teaching Sunday school to a ladies class at her church. Visit her website at www.reassuringhope.com
