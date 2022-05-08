Rejoice always. (See I Thessalonians 5:16).
Rejoicing is part of the inner peace in a believer’s life. It’s the result of a deep and personal relationship with our Savior, Jesus Christ.
As worshipers and believers, we were created to rejoice in the Lord. And not only are we called to rejoice in Him, but so is His creation. Psalm 96: 11-12 says, Let the heavens rejoice, and let the earth be glad; Let the sea roar, and all its fullness; Let the field be joyful, and all that is in it. Then all the trees of the woods will rejoice before the Lord.
Rejoice in the Lord always. Be glad and trust in Him even on those days we feel no hope or joy. Knowing that we are His children gives us certainty and a reason to rejoice because of His love and salvation.
He is a holy and gracious God – a God we will live with for all eternity – Rejoice!
Carolyn Salmon Kazmierczak has had several articles published in various Christian magazines. She lives in Grapeland with her husband, Greg. They have two married children and three grandsons, Jaxon, Luke and Everett. She loves spending time with her grandsons and she also loves teaching Sunday school to a ladies class at her church. Visit her website at www.reassuringhope.com
