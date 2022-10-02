Stretch out your hand from above: Rescue me and deliver me out of great waters. Psalm 144:7
Have you ever needed to be rescued? I’ve been rescued a few times in my life. My son has had to rescue me more than a few times with a broken down vehicle! My husband has changed a few flat tires and opened jars that I could not budge! And my dad rushed me to the emergency room after being bitten by a black widow spider!
Then there are those rescues from total strangers when we have been hurt in a terrible accident. They become our hero.
But it’s usually our loved ones we call on first when we find ourselves in need of being rescued.
As Christians, we can be assured that we can call on the one we love when we need rescuing. He is our biggest and best hero of all. He is our savior and Lord; our holy king and redeemer – God. He stretches out His hand to us when we feel like we are drowning in this big ole world that we endure and live in day after day.
Only God can truly rescue us and deliver us out of the tumultuous waters we find ourselves faced with day after day.
Trust Him to rescue you, no matter how small or big the great waters can be in your life. He will rescue you, if you will allow Him to.
Carolyn Salmon Kazmierczak has had several articles published in various Christian magazines. She lives in Grapeland with her husband, Greg. They have two married children and three grandsons, Jaxon, Luke and Everett. She loves spending time with her grandsons and she also loves teaching Sunday school to a ladies class at her church.
