Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Mathew 11:28
Jesus wants to teach us how to rest.
Too often, we become burdened with troubles, afflictions, and just everyday life. And soon we find ourselves weary and exhausted.
We can also find ourselves trying to solve our problems and weariness through our own efforts and justifications.
Jesus tells us in verse 29 to take His yoke upon ourselves and learn from Him.
A yoke or harness is used around the necks of horses or oxen to train them in the direction in which they should go.
As believers in Christ, we should be harnessed to Jesus and learn His direction for our lives. If we submit our lives to Him, He promises to give us rest.
I encourage you today, to learn and accept the everlasting rest that only Jesus can provide for you and for me.
Carolyn Salmon Kazmierczak has had several articles published in various Christian magazines. She lives in Grapeland with her husband, Greg. They have two married children and three grandsons, Jaxon, Luke and Everett. She loves spending time with her grandsons and she also loves teaching Sunday school to a ladies class at her church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.