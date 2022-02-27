When I think about the word righteous or righteousness, I think of Jesus. It’s because of Jesus that we are accepted as righteous through His death, burial, and resurrection.
When we trust and receive Jesus as our Lord and Savior through obedience and faith in Christ for the forgiveness of sins, then we are seen as righteous by God.
I find peace in knowing that as a Christian, I have been placed in a right relationship with God. If I had not been accepted as righteous in His sight, my life would be void, empty, and without hope and that is no way to navigate the paths of life in a world so full of immorality and sin – an unholy path that we are faced with day after day.
Matthew 5: 6 says, Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness for they will be filled.
Do you hunger and thirst for God’s righteousness? Do you love Jesus so much that you want to be accepted as righteous by Him?
I hope so, because life is just not worth living without Him. Choose Jesus and live a life of righteousness. You won’t regret it!
Carolyn Salmon Kazmierczak has had several articles published in various Christian magazines. She lives in Grapeland with her husband, Greg. They have two married children and three grandsons, Jaxon, Luke and Everett. She loves spending time with her grandsons and she also loves teaching Sunday school to a ladies class at her church. Visit her website at www.reassuringhope.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.